Domestic violence affects millions of people each year and has far-reaching consequences that directly affect the survivor and their family members.
“The purpose of Domestic Violence Action Month (DVAM) is to mourn those lost to abuse, celebrate survivors, and network for social change,” said Sarah Fader in an article published by the mental health website betterhelp.com. Each year, the focus in October helps to connect advocates with their communities while working to end violence within the home.
Domestic violence is a serious problem that affects many families. It is not only physical violence; it also can include violent threats, unwanted visits, texts or phone calls, degrading verbal insults, forced sex, the abuser threatening suicide if the survivor tries to leave, and/or the abuser taking complete financial control of the family’s resources making it impossible to leave.
The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey from the CDC shows that, on average, 20 people per minute experience physical violence by an intimate partner in the U.S. Domestic violence from an intimate partner affects all gender and sexual identities.
One in four women and one in seven men will experience physical violence from an intimate partner at some point in their lives, and more than 55 million children are affected annually by domestic violence. Historically marginalized and LGBTQ+ populations experience violence at even higher rates.
One common problem is that people know that domestic violence is very prevalent in today’s society yet don’t know what to do if they suspect someone is experiencing it.
Unfortunately, many survivors do not seek medical care or report to law enforcement. They are too afraid of the consequences of exposing their abuser and potentially escalating the violence.
Ways you can get involved in Domestic Violence Action Month:
1. Wear purple. The purple ribbon is considered a unifying symbol of courage, survival, honor, and dedication to ending domestic violence. Supporters can also wear purple t-shirts or accessories like bracelets or necklaces to create awareness.
2. Launch a public awareness campaign. It can be as complex as organizing a large-scale event to something simple like volunteering at a community event booth. (Ask Programs for Peaceful Living for more ideas.)
3. Spread the word. Create awareness and start a conversation about domestic violence. You can spread the word in many ways, like connecting with the media or using social media to inform people about the importance of domestic violence awareness.
4. Volunteer. Make an impact by showing your support and that you care. Volunteers can make a real difference in the lives of people who experience domestic violence.
5. Share your story. If you have been affected by domestic violence, sharing your story can inspire someone else to get the help they need. Sharing your story can also help people who have not experienced domestic violence firsthand realize how important it is to rally for change.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, many resources are available.
You can be connected with personal advocacy assistance, support groups, and online counseling services by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
The hotline will also connect you to a local Crime Victim Service Centers.
For more information about crisis services and community resources in Klickitat County, call 509-493-2662 and ask for the Programs for Peaceful Living office in either Goldendale or Bingen. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays by appointment.
If you are in crisis, contact the 24/7 Crisis Line at 844-493-1709.
