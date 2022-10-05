Domestic violence affects millions of people each year and has far-reaching consequences that directly affect the survivor and their family members.

“The purpose of Domestic Violence Action Month (DVAM) is to mourn those lost to abuse, celebrate survivors, and network for social change,” said Sarah Fader in an article published by the mental health website betterhelp.com. Each year, the focus in October helps to connect advocates with their communities while working to end violence within the home.