Yakama Nation

Logo of the Confederated Bands and Tribes of the Yakama Nation

November is Native American Heritage Month, when we recognize and celebrate the first peoples of this continent: Their resilience, accomplishments, and traditional knowledge. In 2009, President Obama signed “The Native American Heritage Day Resolution,” designating the Friday after Thanksgiving as “Native American Heritage Day.”

On this highly commercial day, many United Stated consumers give very little thought about the indigenous people of this land, but the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation encourages you to take a moment to confer.