Targeting LGBTQ+ individuals, women and people of color may be an effective way to pull votes from America’s political fringes — fear stirred into hate makes for a potent mixture — but the majority of people do not support such views. On the contrary, the vast majority of Americans will agree with the sentiments expressed by Fierro in the quotation above.

Yet such politics cannot be ignored or set aside as being extreme. When a talk-show host or a politician assigns evil motives, unreal and imagined, to an entire class of people because of their immigration status, sex, gender, gender identity or skin color, they aren’t just playing politics, they are slandering and endangering others for their own personal gain.