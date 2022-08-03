As we all have learned during the COVID pandemic, access to affordable, high-speed internet connection is crucial for every resident and business in the Columbia River Gorge — for communication, information, education, healthcare, business and economic activity and to stay connected.

It was a lesson learned in the Gorge and across the country in the 1930s, when farmers realized how critical electricity was to their future. To address this challenge, rural electrification efforts began and people’s utility districts and electrical coops were formed. We are now entering an era of the rural “broadbandification,” as Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege has termed it.