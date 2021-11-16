On Nov. 22, a presentation on our changing climate will take place at The Dalles City Council. Members of Protect Oregon’s Progress (POP) and Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network (CGCAN.org) will ask the council to consider the formation of a joint city/county/port task force to address climate change. The goal is to take action to prepare the city and county to become more climate resilient and save money through electrification and decarbonizing infrastructure.
A number of Gorge cities have already taken action on climate. The cities of Hood River, White Salmon, Bingen and Mosier have all passed climate resolutions and are moving ahead. Another model to consider is the Hood River Energy Plan and council, comprised of the city, county and ports (Cascade Locks and Hood River) which have been planning and putting into action energy savings through micro turbines in water lines, adding solar panels to the county health department and larger infrastructure projects.
On Dec. 1, there will be a similar presentation to the Wasco County Commission.
Those who would like to attend either presentation virtually can do so by going to the city or county website.
•••
To learn more about either organization, visit POP on Facebook (request to join the group) or CGCAN at www.CGCAN.org. Both organizations have monthly meetings you can attend and newsletters you can sign up for.
