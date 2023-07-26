WHITE SALMON — On July 15, a 58-year-old female was hospitalized after she was swept under and pinned below the surface of the White Salmon River during a half-day whitewater rafting trip. The unidentified woman succumbed to her injuries.

The incident occurred on trip led by Wet Planet guides, who say they have launched at that particular site more than 50 times this year, not including training trips. The incident happened in a rapid locally known as “Triple Drop.” The area is a well-known launch site for multiple rafting agencies, and Wet Planet has been using their private site since 2006.