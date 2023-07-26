WHITE SALMON — On July 15, a 58-year-old female was hospitalized after she was swept under and pinned below the surface of the White Salmon River during a half-day whitewater rafting trip. The unidentified woman succumbed to her injuries.
The incident occurred on trip led by Wet Planet guides, who say they have launched at that particular site more than 50 times this year, not including training trips. The incident happened in a rapid locally known as “Triple Drop.” The area is a well-known launch site for multiple rafting agencies, and Wet Planet has been using their private site since 2006.
Wet Planet Rafting & Kayaking is a Northwest river company based in White Salmon, which has been operating river trips on the White Salmon River for 21 years.
Prior to every launch, Wet Planet educates guests on the possibility of the boat flipping over and what to do in case something happens, according to a press release. All guests wear flotation vests, wet suits, jackets and helmets that the rafting service provides.
Trips typically include an average of four boats, with up to six guests per craft.
“The guide in the particular boat is very experienced, amassing 140 runs on the stretch of river both as a raft guide and support kayaker with Wet Planet,” said the press release.
Wet Planet owners Todd Collins and Jaco Klinkenberg expressed their deepest sadness about the event and all affected.
“Everyone at Wet Planet is devastated by what occurred,” the two said in a joint statement to Columbia Gorge News. "Our focus is on the family and the guides as we all work through this tragic event.”
Wet Planet said they are reviewing the incident and working with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s office.
