HOOD RIVER — Kim Salvesen, owner of Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge, Inc., has been honored as the 2022 REALTOR of the Year by the Mid-Columbia Association of REALTORS (MCAR), a professional real estate association that serves six counties in Oregon and Washington within the Mid-Columbia region. The MCAR REALTOR of the Year award is given annually to an individual who stands above the crowd in making the communities and association a better place through service and leadership.
“When you look up resilience in the dictionary, I am willing to bet the first photo attached is Kim’s face,” said Natasha Whitefield, past president, MCAR. “She has built this unbreakable team of family and friends around her because she is an authentic and ethical human. There is no denying that Kim should be awarded the REALTOR of the Year.”
Since beginning her real estate career in the early 1990s, Salvesen has earned many REALTOR specific designations. Beyond being an accredited buyer representative (ABR), Salvesen is one of fewer than 25 accredited buyer representative Managers (ABRM) in the State of Oregon.
A longtime Columbia River Gorge resident, Salvesen owns and operates offices in Oregon (Hood River, The Dalles and Cascade Locks) and Washington (Bingen, White Salmon and Stevenson).
“Kim has an infectious energy that motivates all around her,” said Scott Mitchelson, president, Windermere Services Oregon. “I’m not surprised to see that the same enthusiasm she brings to her work at Windermere is brought to her local community and real estate association. This is the Windermere way!”
