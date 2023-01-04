Kim Salvesen

Longtime Columbia River Gorge resident Kim Salvesen was recently honored with the annual REALTOR of the year award.

HOOD RIVER — Kim Salvesen, owner of Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge, Inc., has been honored as the 2022 REALTOR of the Year by the Mid-Columbia Association of REALTORS (MCAR), a professional real estate association that serves six counties in Oregon and Washington within the Mid-Columbia region. The MCAR REALTOR of the Year award is given annually to an individual who stands above the crowd in making the communities and association a better place through service and leadership.

“When you look up resilience in the dictionary, I am willing to bet the first photo attached is Kim’s face,” said Natasha Whitefield, past president, MCAR. “She has built this unbreakable team of family and friends around her because she is an authentic and ethical human. There is no denying that Kim should be awarded the REALTOR of the Year.”