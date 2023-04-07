Jerry Lewis

Jerry Lewis is acting superintendent of the White Salmon Valley School District effective April 7.

The White Salmon Valley School District Board of Directors appointed Jerry Lewis, who served as the district’s superintendent for 12 years, as acting superintendent until July following the resignation of former superintendent Sean McGeeney. Lewis retired in 2021.

The board of directors made the unanimous decision to accept McGeeney’s “conceptual” resignation agreement with the district following an executive session of the board Thursday, April 6. Following that decision, they voted unanimously to accept Lewis’ volunteer services starting April 7.