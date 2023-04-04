WHITE SALMON – The White Salmon Education Association voted 'No Confidence' in White Salmon Valley School District Superintendent Sean McGeeney following the district’s announcement that the district's budget is in shortfall, according to a press release.
The press release indicated that the 67 support personnel and 72 teachers of the White Salmon Education Association "overwhelmingly" voted No Confidence in McGeeney.
The vote comes on the heels of a February school board meeting where it was made public that the district was running a deficit of more than $3 million dollars. In just over two years, a $2.6 million reserve fund “disappeared,” potentially leading to staffing and program cuts, the press release noted.
Educators cite the superintendent’s lack of vision and poor relationships with staff, parents, and the community, the press release said.
“We’re proud of our great school district that helps all our students succeed,” said Peter Knowles, White Salmon Education Association president. “That’s why we’re ready to do all we can as educators to hold the superintendent accountable to getting the schools back on track.”
Representatives of the district’s education association noted in the press release that McGeeney is threatening to reduce staffing, “giving students less of the support and attention they need.”
“This mismanagement demands action,” said Jeff Augustus, White Salmon Education Support Personnel president. “We need to take action now to correct course before our schools fall further into a budget hole that will hurt our children’s learning.”
McGeeney is responsible for ensuring the fiscal health of the entire school district. Following the vote, the organizations sent a joint letter to the District Board of Directors detailing concerns. Educators are calling on the White Salmon Valley School Board to take action to hold McGeeney accountable and restore a bright future for White Salmon students, the press release said.
“Budgets are long-term plans, and our plan looks bleak,” said Knowles. “White Salmon’s children deserve the freedom to learn in high quality schools that support their success. The school board must take immediate action to hold the superintendent accountable.”
Columbia Gorge News reached out to McGeeney, who was not immediately available for comment.
District officials said previously they were looking to the end of April or early May to make a final decision on how to correct the district’s financial situation.
McGeeney previously cited a decline in student enrollment, a loss in federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) COVID-19 funds, and a rise in inflation, to explain how the district spent through its reserves.
Community members previously expressed concern that the district’s budget approved for the 2022-2023 school year did not reflect the situation accurately, and that the problem had not been addressed earlier to avoid spending into the district’s reserves.
A special meeting of the White Salmon Valley School Board is set for April 6 at 7 p.m., when the board is scheduled for an executive session and a possible vote on “administrative staffing.” A previous executive session of the board held March 29 resulted in a vote by the board to "work with district counsel Lorraine Wilson toward resolution of concerns that have arisen around Sean McGeeney around his employment relationship with the district."
