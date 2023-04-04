Supt. Sean McGeeney

Sean McGeeney has been the superintendent of the White Salmon Valley School District since April 2021.

WHITE SALMON – The White Salmon Education Association voted 'No Confidence' in White Salmon Valley School District Superintendent Sean McGeeney following the district’s announcement that the district's budget is in shortfall, according to a press release.

The press release indicated that the 67 support personnel and 72 teachers of the White Salmon Education Association "overwhelmingly" voted No Confidence in McGeeney.