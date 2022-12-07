White Salmon City Councilors will make a final decision on an increase to water and sewer rates at an upcoming public hearing on Dec. 7 before final consideration of the 2023 budget.
Regarding water rates, unless council takes action, they will increase automatically by 3%, but councilors are being presented with a proposal to increase next year’s rate by 10% and additional 5% increases in years following to 2027.
Perhaps the greatest change to the rate schedule is the doing away with the ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) rate, which currently sits at 1.3 times the base rate for customers. With the proposed change in water rates, ADUs will be rated as any other household.
Sewer rates are proposed to be increased by 5% each year as opposed to 3% through 2027. ADU special rates on sewer bills are proposed to be scrapped from city code.
Alongside the rate increase proposals, the city will be considering a renewal of the city’s purchase agreement with the City of Bingen for water. Proposed in the agreement is an increase in water costs by 10% in 2024 and 8% in 2025. Also included is a provision for selling water to the City of Bingen during an emergency.
The city council is preparing to consider expanding the discount program eligible from low-income seniors and low-income disabled people at the Dec. 21 meeting, to all people meeting income thresholds based on median family income.
