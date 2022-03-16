New COVID-19 prevention guidance went into effect starting Monday, March 14, for the White Salmon Valley School District.
District schools began following updated guidance making many of the state-required COVID-19 prevention measures optional instead of required.
According to the school district, this includes things like general masking and physical distancing. Schools and organizations are allowed to implement more robust prevention measures, if necessary.
“At White Salmon Valley School District, we will not be requiring students or staff to wear masks in class or on school buses starting on March 14,” district officials said. “However, anyone who still wants to wear a mask may do so. We must all be respectful of differences in individual choice.”
People who have COVID-19 symptoms must continue to stay home and away from others, and get tested, according to district policy. This is required regardless of whether someone is vaccinated or not.
Washington State Department of Health will be creating an updated flowchart document showing steps people should take if they have symptoms or are exposed to COVID.
According to the school district, people who test positive need to be quarantined for at least five days. On day five, students can come to either Whitson or Columbia High for a rapid antigen test. If the test is negative, a student may return on day six. However, if the test results are positive, a student will continue to quarantine through day 10.
Schools are still required to offer access to COVID-19 testing at school. Rapid antigen testing is offered at Whitson Elementary and Columbia High School, district officials said.
The school district will continue with the following prevention measures: Improved ventilation, increased cleaning and disinfecting, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, including seating only two students per five-foot round lunch table, and promoting hand washing and good hygiene.
“We understand that these changes will be met with anxiety by some and excitement by others. Please be respectful to one another as each individual decides what prevention and safety measures are right for their personal or family circumstances. Compassion will be critical as we safely modify mitigation measures that were put in place over the past two years,” Superintendent Sean McGeeney said. “If you have questions, please connect with your building principal or district office. We will continue to share more information with you when we receive any new guidance from the state and as we update our school district practices to align with the new guidance.”
Commented