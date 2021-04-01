White Salmon Pool District officials announced last week that Steve and Diane Maier of Innovative Composite Engineering (ICE) in White Salmon are “generously providing a challenge grant of $500,000 to inspire other community members to donate in order to reach the $3 million construction goal for the new pool facility.”
“Diane and I are always supportive of projects that advocate for the children in our community. This new pool will enhance White Salmon for generations to come as a place for community, families, and children to come together and have fun,” said Steve Maier.
Steve also notes that, “The Riley family have stepped up with a generous donation of the excavation, all the concrete and some additional funding for this project. We need others in our community to step up as well.”
In May 2019, the area’s kids and adults were left without an essential, fun, summer gathering spot when the 80+ year old White Salmon pool failed beyond repair and was closed permanently, said the press release. The White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District (WSVPMPD) gained approval to build a new pool for the White Salmon Valley area.
“The new pool facility will be a much-needed public asset for the entire White Salmon Valley community and guests, and we are committed to making the facility available for everyone” states Lloyd DeKay, President of the district board. “To date, over $1.5 million in grants, donations, pledges and levy funds are secured toward the estimated construction cost, and we are excited that the Maier family’s generous challenge donation may help us raise at least another $500,000 toward that goal.”
A “virtual tour” of the conceptual model is available on the district’s website, WhiteSalmonValleyPool.org, according to the press release. District officials are inviting the public “to take part in this pool challenge and double the impact of this investment in our community’s future,” by visiting the district website (WhiteSalmonValleyPool.org) or emailing commissioners at Hello@WhiteSalmonValleyPool.org.
