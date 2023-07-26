White Salmon City Council

City Councilor Jim Ransier, Clerk Treasurer Stephanie Porter and Mayor Marla Keethler at city chambers on July 19.

 Noah Noteboom photo

WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon city council met on July 19 to continue answering questions about the proposed West Klickitat Regional Fire Authority. The city held another meeting on Monday, July 24 to vote on the matter (after press deadline). Columbia Gorge News will report on the verdict Monday night and the decision will be posted online.

Mayor Marla Keethler was back in the fold and running the show. One of the first items on the agenda was the potential merger between the City of White Salmon and the Klickitat County Fire Protection District No. 3. In May, Columbia Gorge News reported that the vote had been delayed due to concerns that the process was rushed. At the July 17 meeting, Fire Chief Bill Hunsaker said the WKRFA planning committee met at least six times before preparing the report, which was finalized on July 10. City Councilors Ben Giant, Jason Hartmann and Jim Ransier represent the City of White Salmon on the planning committee. White Salmon voters ultimately have the final say during the November election, but in order to get the proposal on the ballot the plan must be submitted to the county no later than Aug. 1.