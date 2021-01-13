White Salmon — Children in the White Salmon Valley School District’s after-school program, A-List Adventures, received coats, sweaters and hats this fall and winter, thanks to a number of community donations.
A-List is a free after-school program which provides at-risk children with creative play and exercise, academic support and enriching curriculum. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A-List has conducted socially-distanced programs outdoors in White Salmon neighborhoods since October, particularly necessitating the need for warm clothing.
Between October and December, Insitu, through its Coats for Kids program, donated more than 50 new and used coats to A- List students. Catherine Loke, Insitu employee, was “instrumental in organizing the coat drive,” said a press release. Children also received sweaters from White Salmon resident Amanda Kitchings, hand-knitted hats from a donor in Klamath Falls, and donations of warm clothing from other community members.
“We are so grateful for these donations of warm clothing,” said A-List Program Director Rachel Suits.
“During this time of distance learning, we are seeing heightened stress and isolation among our students and families, and some are having trouble meeting basic needs. Having our community support our program in this way has meant so much.”
