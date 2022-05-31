The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup (WSSSRW) has recommended that a Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose be made available to children ages 5-11 at least five months after receiving the last dose in their primary vaccine series. The decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a booster dose for children ages 5-11.
Boosters are now available for children 5-11.
“This is great news for parents and children, who can be confident in the safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids and the extra protection a booster dose provides,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
The WSSSRW reviewed the data presented to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) regarding the waning of immunity after receipt of the two-dose series, the safety of boosters in children 5–11 years of age and the boost in antibody levels produced by boosters.
The group concluded that the benefits of a booster in preventing COVID-19 illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths substantially outweighed the risk. The workgroup also called for additional efforts to provide vaccines to those who have not yet been vaccinated.
Commented