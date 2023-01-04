Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Klickitat County Cemetery District No. 1 in White Salmon recently received a donation from O.J. Hecomovich for the extension of the Veterans Walk of Honor sidewalk to the cemetery office and some additional cement work that provides better access to the Niche Walls across from the office that brings the area up to handicap standards.
The cemetery office building has also been painted with some of the remaining funds. According to a press release, Hecomovich has indicated that she would like to see a fund for maintenance and repair of any headstones that are becoming difficult to read or have other issues. Any funds received from the donor beyond the cost of the cement work and painting will be used for that purpose.
Thanks also goes to Izak Riley, owner of Rapid Ready Mix, for the special care in completing the cement work, the press release said.
The cemetery has recently had some work done to trim tree branches higher on the large fir trees in order to prevent further damage to cemetery property, including the damage last year from the heavy snow, which caused branches to break.
Since funds from the county are limited, any help from the public would be welcome.
Anyone who would like to donate funds for cemetery improvements should make out their check noting that it is a donation and mail to: Klickitat County Cemetery District No. 1, P O Box 1848, White Salmon, WA 98672.
A limited number of personalized benches, to be placed on cement pads in specific locations, can be purchased through the cemetery office, which can be reached by phone at 509-493-2329.
Designated parking areas will also be added as funds become available. The Klickitat County Cemetery District No. 1 Commissioners and employees at the cemetery are discussing a possible clean-up day at the cemetery in spring of 2023.
