Veterans Walk of Honor at Klickitat County Cemetery

Members of the Evan Childs chapter of the American Legion salute during a performance of “Taps” along the Veterans Walk of Honor at Klickitat County Cemetery District No. 1. 

 Jacob Bertram photo/file

Klickitat County Cemetery District No. 1 in White Salmon recently received a donation from O.J. Hecomovich for the extension of the Veterans Walk of Honor sidewalk to the cemetery office and some additional cement work that provides better access to the Niche Walls across from the office that brings the area up to handicap standards.

The cemetery office building has also been painted with some of the remaining funds. According to a press release, Hecomovich has indicated that she would like to see a fund for maintenance and repair of any headstones that are becoming difficult to read or have other issues. Any funds received from the donor beyond the cost of the cement work and painting will be used for that purpose.

WS cemetery donation

Pictured is West Klickitat cemetery’s Veterans Walk of Honor and adjacent office.