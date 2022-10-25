A9 April weed of the month 1.jpg

Italian Arum is poisonous and can cause skin irritation if touched. It's extremely difficult to eradicate once it's established.

 Submitted photo

Italian Arum, also known as “orange candleflower” and “Italian lords and ladies,” is a non-native perennial that was introduced as an ornamental plant. It has now naturalized and appears to be spreading.

Arum italicum is a woodland species and prefers moist, well-shaded environments. It’s extremely difficult to eradicate once it becomes established and may spread from residential gardens into woodland areas.