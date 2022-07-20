Mount Adams Fruit expands

 Photo courtesy Mount Adams Fruit

BINGEN — Mount Adams Fruit, a family-owned and operated fruit company based in the Pacific Northwest since 1909, has entered into a deal to acquire the majority of the Oregon pear assets formerly owned by Stadelman Fruit Company LLC, based in Zillah, Wash., from the S.S. Steiner Company.

As a part of the transaction, Mount Adams Fruit also expects to employ all of the employees in this division. The acquisition adds pear orchards, packing and storage operations, and a new receiving location for Mount Adams Fruit in the Hood River Valley.

Stadelman's Odell

Mount Adams Fruit, located in Bingen, has entered into a deal to acquire the majority of the Oregon pear assets formerly owned by Stadelman Fruit Company LLC, including the Odell pear plant pictured above.                    
