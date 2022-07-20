Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Mount Adams Fruit, located in Bingen, has entered into a deal to acquire the majority of the Oregon pear assets formerly owned by Stadelman Fruit Company LLC, including the Odell pear plant pictured above.
BINGEN — Mount Adams Fruit, a family-owned and operated fruit company based in the Pacific Northwest since 1909, has entered into a deal to acquire the majority of the Oregon pear assets formerly owned by Stadelman Fruit Company LLC, based in Zillah, Wash., from the S.S. Steiner Company.
As a part of the transaction, Mount Adams Fruit also expects to employ all of the employees in this division. The acquisition adds pear orchards, packing and storage operations, and a new receiving location for Mount Adams Fruit in the Hood River Valley.
“We are excited to expand our operations, bringing Stadelman’s experienced people and quality product under Mount Adams Fruit,” said Don Gibson, CEO, Mount Adams Fruit. “The combination of our two companies expands Mount Adams Fruit operations to Hood River, providing closer proximity to growers and operational efficiencies that will improve fruit quality. The additional fruit will enhance the surety of supply for our customers throughout the season while fortifying our operations with more orchards, facilities and top talent from Stadelman’s operations.”
“The additional pears from the Hood River Valley and enhancements that the new receiving location in Odell provides fits in perfectly with our focus on delivering high quality products to our customers,” said Tommy Hanses, CEO of Washington Fruit Growers. “The area is known to have some of the best pears in the world and that’s exactly what our customers are expecting.”
The new volume will start with this year’s harvest in August.
As part of the acquisition, Mount Adams Fruit will take ownership of all packing, storage and orchard facilities in Hood River, along with ample room for expansion in fruit growing capacity. Additionally, the new receiving station, fruit storage and packing operations in Odell will enable better harvest management for Mount Adams Fruit, said a press release.
Cascadia Capital has been retained to manage the transaction. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. For more information about Mount Adams Fruit, visit mountadamsfruit.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.