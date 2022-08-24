The White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) in collaboration with the White Salmon Valley School District (WSVSD) has announced continued funding for A-List Adventures, an established program for elementary through junior high school students.

WSVSD recently received $493,000 through the highly competitive Department of Education grant, Title IV, Part B to support this community learning center that provides academic enrichment opportunities for at-risk and struggling students during non-school hours.