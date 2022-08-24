The White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) in collaboration with the White Salmon Valley School District (WSVSD) has announced continued funding for A-List Adventures, an established program for elementary through junior high school students.
WSVSD recently received $493,000 through the highly competitive Department of Education grant, Title IV, Part B to support this community learning center that provides academic enrichment opportunities for at-risk and struggling students during non-school hours.
This established place for kids not only provides a safe place to go after school, but it also gives students access to valuable help with academics and other life skills. WSVEF provided critical support in developing this grant. “We are excited to make our vision of providing engaging learning opportunities for White Salmon Valley students a reality,” said WSVEF grant writer Katy Jablonski. “I believe this grant represents the collaborative nature of our relationship with the school district. The WSVEF and WSVSD do a phenomenal job of working together to enhance PK-12 education in the White Salmon Valley public schools.”
According to the program director Rachel Suits, the WSVSD 21st Century Community Learning Center, known as A-list Adventures, provides opportunities for academic enrichment (including tutorial services) as well as offers a broad array of additional services, programs, and activities, such as drug and violence prevention programs. “We are thrilled to get this funding to further support students and families in White Salmon in out-of-school time. This is important funding for our community,” said Suits.
A-list will also offer the students’ families opportunities for meaningful engagement in their children’s education. The program runs Monday through Thursday afternoons in the school year, and for four weeks in the summer.
Since 2006, grant writing efforts provided by the foundation have resulted in nearly $4.5 million in funding to support innovations and programs within the White Salmon Valley School District.
The WSVEF is a 501c3 non-profit corporation dedicated to enhancing the quality of public education within our community by creating a stable source of supplemental funding for curriculum enhancement and investment in our teachers. At least 25% of every donation goes to the WSVEF’s endowment fund, which will allow for continued grant funding into the future. For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.wsvef.org or call 509-255-8525.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.