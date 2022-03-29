If you go
THE DALLES — Wasco County, the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, and the Link Public Transit will present recommendations and future opportunities for public transportation in Wasco County through an on-line open house March 28 through April 8.
The MCEDD website (www.mcedd.org/transportation/wasco-county-transit-development-plan) includes background information, interactive maps and a survey to provide feedback on the recommendations.
MCEDD will host an in-person evening event for the public to view maps and receive a web presentation from the transportation experts who prepared the plan. The in-person event will be held at MCEDD/ The Link Transit Center at 802 Chenowith Loop Road, The Dalles, from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. The presentation will commence at 5:30 p.m. and the zoom link is available by request to those who prefer to engage from home. Contact MCEDD at least 48 hours in advance to request translation services at the open house.
To learn more about the Wasco County Transit Development Plan, visit www.mcedd.org/transportation/wasco-county-transit-development-plan or contact Kate Drennan, 541-296-2266 ext. 1002.
