The Dalles — Wasco County Commissioners gave the nod July 21 to working in partnership with North Central Public Health District (Health District) to re-purpose, repair and remodel the county-owned “Annex A” building, which will allow the health district to consolidate their staff in a single building.
The Health District will focus on interior work, primarily funded by the district, and Wasco County will focus on replacing the ADA ramp into the building and other outside needs.
“We would like to move forward on this concept,” said Administrative Services Director Matthew Klebes. Relocating all Health District staff to the first and second floor of Annex A would improve service delivery to the community and would better allow for facility and technical support,” Klebes said.
The project would also allow Wasco County to better use other existing facilities in the complex for its own staff and needs.
Annex A is part of a complex of buildings owned by the county overlooking downtown The Dalles off Seventh Street. The Health District staff is currently occupying the first floor of Annex A, the 2nd floor of Annex B and portions of Annex C, Klebes said.
The ADA ramp is currently closed, shows evidence of significant rust and will have to be replaced to current ADA standards, he added. There is currently a study underway to determine if there is asbestos tiling under the carpeting, Klebes said, and if found the county can seek a grant for its removal. Initial cost of interior renovation and relocation efforts are approximately $140,000 and a new ADA access ramp is estimated at approximately $140,000.
Work crews and other county resources will be used to reduce cost, Klebes noted.
The Board of Commissioners, meeting in person at the Wasco County Courthouse for the first time since moving to an online-only platform over a year ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, unanimously agreed the partnership was a good idea and gave staff a green light to move forward.
