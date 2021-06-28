NOTE: This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
June 28, 10 a.m. - The fire is now at 95% containment and has burned 6,679 acres. Fire updates will be limited going forward, as the incident objectives have been met.
June 25, 9 a.m. - The fire is now at 50% containment and has burned 6,679 acres. All areas previously at evacuation level 2 "Get Set" have been lowered to level 1 "Get Ready."
June 24, 9 a.m. - The fire is now at 30% containment and has burned 6,679 acres.
The fire perimeter is completely lined.
June 23, 9 a.m. - The fire is now at 20% containment and has burned 6,556 acres.
It is currently estimated the fire will be fully contained by July 2.
June 22, 12 p.m. - A fire burning on the Warm Springs reservation is currently at 10% containment and has burned 6,201 acres, according to InciWeb.
According to a press release from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, dry conditions, high temperatures and high winds could contribute to the spread of the fire, dubbed S-503.
A small portion of Kelly Springs Road to the northeast of the fire was previously at level 3 "Go Now" evacuation but has now been lowered back down to level 2 "Get Ready." Anything east of Kelly Springs to Reservation Road remains at a level 2. This includes Walters Corners and the community of Pine Grove.
Javin Dimmick, Warm Springs Wildland Fire public information officer, said that the weather has provided challenges, especially as temperatures rise and the humidity drops, but they have received more reinforcements in fighting the fire. “We are continually getting more resources in, which is good,” he said.
The fire was initially reported at 4:57 p.m. on Friday, June 18, Dimmick said. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
The official containment level and size of the fire will be updated at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Official updates can be found on inciweb.nwcg.gov, while both official and community-provided updates can be found on the Columbia Gorge Wildland & Fire Information Facebook Page.
This story will be updated as it develops.
