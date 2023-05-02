Three emergency generators are being installed in the Wamic area as part of a federal fire mitigation grant obtained by Wasco County.
The permanent generators will be installed for the Barlow Water District ($60,000), Wamic Community Center ($86,250)and Wamic Fire and Rescue ($88,175) and are funded by federal funds from the Department of Homeland Security, with a 10% match from the state of Oregon. The permanent emergency generators will be powered by propane and will service a building at each site.
