LYLE — A new Mobile Food Pantry is expected to begin by this summer in Klickitat and Skamania counties, and Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) is looking for community input to best serve rural clients needing food stability.
A community discussion will be held on Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center to receive input and suggestions in person. “We encourage everyone to participate in this survey and forum, as food stability is an important issue to all communities,” said Leslie Naramore, WAGAP executive director. “We especially want to hear from people who currently receive these services and from those who might use the services if they were more locally available to them.”
WAGAP will retain its permanent Food Bank locations in Bingen, Goldendale, Klickitat, and Stevenson and change its Lyle Food Pantry into a mobile operation serving a broader range of rural communities.
“The benefits are abundant,” said Bruce Bolme, WAGAP president. “This will help reach more people in rural locations. It will be less driving for seniors and give them better access. The fewer miles driven by members of our local communities each month, the better for everyone’s safety and it is also good for the environment,” he said.
“At this point, usage of the Lyle Food Pantry has declined. Since 2020, families have adjusted to our Food Bank Network system. Many people have opted to pick up their food boxes at our other locations,” said Janeal Booren, director of the WAGAP Food Bank Network.
“We appreciate all that the Lyle volunteers have done and absolutely recognize the need to serve Lyle community members,” Naramore said. “We also see an opportunity to expand service to other locations such as Dallesport, Wishram, Trout Lake, and perhaps at In Lieu sites to serve our Native communities. A Mobile Food Pantry will allow us to do this.”
Naramore invites all Klickitat and Skamania Counties community members to participate in a survey. This will help WAGAP define what areas it should focus on for the Mobile Food Pantry services. The survey is available at all Food Bank locations, online at wagap.org, or directly in English at forms.gle/k9sXze57xTnpLCQ16 and Spanish at forms.gle/CQ9iMzASi3fr6QwVA. Surveys will be open until March 31.
The WAGAP Food Bank Network allows individuals and families in need to receive supplemental food supplies once per month at any of the WAGAP locations. When the Mobile Food Pantry hits the road this summer, clients will still have the ability to stop by any of the Food Bank locations or choose to use the Mobile option.
Funding for this new mobile service will be coming from the Washington State Department of Agriculture through a Flexible Funding grant. WAGAP purchased a refrigerated truck at the beginning of the pandemic and will be able to retrofit it with this funding. The majority of the work would occur at its warehouse in Bingen, with two staff members needed for delivery days.
For more information on Food Banks and Nutrition programs, contact Booren at 509-493-2662 extension 208, call toll-free at 800-755-1192, or email janeal@wagap.org.
