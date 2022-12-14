WAGAP

WAGAP is hoping to keep their food bank services intact after losing its main fresh food supplier.

 Contributed photo/file

BINGEN — In a surprise announcement this week, Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) learned that effective immediately, Second Harvest is discontinuing service to food assistance programs across rural communities in Washington.

WAGAP Executive Director Leslie Naramore said the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) notified her of the decision made by Second Harvest without further explanation. According to a press release, Naramore and Janeal Booren, WAGAP’s Nutrition Programs director, are scrambling to minimize the impact on their clients.