WHITE SALMON — Things are starting to swing into motion for the Community Clean-up of Bingen and White Salmon, happening Friday and Saturday, May 21-22, and as it draws closer, the Community Clean-Up Committee is reminding residents of its need for a few volunteers to help with the weekend-long events.
This year, the event celebrates its 25th anniversary of offering the clean-up service for community members to reuse, repurpose, and recycle unwanted materials.
Many items are eligible for collection, including many clean recyclables, liquid paints, compostable yard debris, electronics and more. A donation of $10 per load to the Rotary Club of Bingen-White Salmon to cover the cost of the event.
Email mtadamschamber@gmail.com or call the chamber office at 509-493-3630 to sign up for a volunteer slot.
