We are excited to announce artist Bri Murphy, our instructor Jim Pytel and Dean Dylan McManus have been working diligently this week to get the Flex Lab attached to the CGCC Skill Center up and running with all of the technology acquired through the continued support from local private partners.
The opening of the CGCC Skill Center will see students, faculty, and eventually community members having access to one of the more technologically advanced rapid prototype facilities on community college campuses throughout our region. As technology evolves, it has become more user-friendly and we are amazed at the difference in accessibility between the machines we are installing this week, compared to those of ten years ago. This lab will dramatically increase our community’s ability to compete in the 21st Century Economy. With the tools accessible through the Skill Center Flex Lab, our students will be able to learn the skills necessary to create innovative solutions to real-world industry problems in fields such as agriculture, drone manufacturing, architecture, and building trades, robotics, and many others.
Over the course of the last week, CGCC has been hosting an international leader in her field of 3D Printed Ceramics, artist Bri Murphy. A background on Bri Murphy can be found on our Foundation’s Facebook Page: Here
Bri will be installing the first of their personally designed Ceramic 3D printer, the Squirt3l Printer in the CGCC Flex Lab. In addition to this, they will be offering a lecture and presentation on Zoom this Friday at 7:00 p.m and we would like to encourage you all to attend. The link to the lecture can be found here: Bri Murphy's Lecture
The timing for this lecture was difficult to decide on. We have community members that can't attend during work hours and have requested a later event, and we did not want to intrude on anyone’s weekend. As a result, we have decided to offer this "TED" style virtual lecture to the community at large and invite you all to attend.
Thank you for your continued support and we hope to see you all in attendance this Friday evening. If you are unable to attend we will be recording the lecture and will be sharing it with interested parties. However, there will be a Q&A session at the end of the live event and for this reason, we encourage live attendance.
