UPDATE:
At 11:08 a.m. on May 4, the Oregon State Police and Hood River EMS responded to reports of a man from Vancouver, Wash., who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to OSP Lieutenant Les Kipper, the driver came to a standstill in the right lane of Interstate-84 between Hood River exits 63 and 64. The driver was still breathing when medical responders arrived and he was life flighted to a nearby hospital. The Vancouver resident was pronounced dead soon after. No name has been released at this time.
May 4: Life Flight landed on the lawn at the Port of Hood River Marina after an incident on I-84 Wednesday, May 4. Fire and police were reported to be on scene by 11:08 a.m. It is considered a crime scene.
This is an ongoing story and Columbia Gorge News will keep readers updated as we learn more.
