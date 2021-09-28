Are you new to farming or ranching, or thinking about becoming a producer? The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is here to help. Oregon’s Beginning Farmer Rancher (BFR) Team and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) small farm and organic specialists are offering an opportunity to learn more about USDA programs and how they can benefit those new to farming or ranching.
Oregon USDA’s “Beginning Farmer Ranchers: In The Know” informational virtual event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Join the meeting at www.zoomgov.com/j/1600747686?pwd=WUljRmRiT21uOHR5S1VNSWpUSittQT09; meeting ID: 160 074 7686, passcode: 915362.
Representatives from the Oregon USDA NRCS, Farm Service Agency (FSA), Risk Management Agency (RMA) and Rural Development (RD) will provide informational presentations during the first hour. From 11 a.m. to noon, participants will have the opportunity to join agency representatives in one-on-one sessions for agency-specific question and answer sessions.
