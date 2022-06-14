HOOD RIVER — The Urban League of Portland held a Community Conversations event, a series of statewide town halls with members of the Hood River Rotary Club at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn on Wednesday, June 8.
Tax dollars and budget priorities were the topics discussed.
“Through our advocacy and community engagement work, the Urban League focuses on policies that impact Black people and others across the region, not only in the Portland Metro area,” said President Harmon Johnson. “The effective allocation of taxpayer dollars by Hood River leaders begins with budgeting that creates opportunities to improve lives and communities.”
Harmon Johnson co-hosted the conversation with Hood River Mayor Kate McBride and Janet Hamada, executive director of The Next Door. They recognized community champions, whose values and service to Hood River families align with the Urban League of Portland. Also on the panel was Jennifer Parriah Taylor, director of advocacy and policy for the Urban League.
“I appreciate the opportunity to speak with Mayor McBride about the city’s use of tax dollars to make Hood River safe and prosperous for all who live and do business here,” said President Harmon Johnson. “I also feel fortunate to have learned from Executive Director Hamada about the challenges and opportunities facing people of color and low-income families in the Hood River area.”
The full discussion can be viewed on the ULPDX Facebook page.
