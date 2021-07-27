Pacific University announces Dean’s List
FOREST GROVE — The following Gorge-area students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 and/or Spring 2021 terms at Pacific University:
Hood River: Sara Hamada; Maggie Hannigan; Samantha Thompson
The Dalles: Anjolina Horzynek.
Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a comprehensive university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry, said a press release.
Pacific University graduates local students
Local students graduated from Pacific University in Oregon in May 2021:
Hood River: Blanca Judith Piñon, Doctor of Pharmacy from the College of Health Professions; Alberto Sandoval, Doctor of Pharmacy from the College of Health Professions.
The Dalles: Shudhi Datta, Master of Arts in Teaching in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics from the College of Education; Drew Hamm, Doctor of Physical Therapy from the College of Health Professions, with distinction.
The Dalles student graduates from Emory & Henry College
EMORY, VA — Ryleigh Alleman of The Dalles has earned a M.ED from Emory & Henry College. Emory & Henry College has devoted itself since 1836 to the belief that education can have a transformative effect on an individual, a place and the wider world.
