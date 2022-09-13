FOREST GROVE — Local students have recently graduated from Pacific University.
Gradates from The Dalles are: Rebecca S. Gibney, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, College of Arts & Sciences; Emily Jasmine Nolasco, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene, College of Health Professions; Michael Anthony Parrish, Bachelor of Science in Biology, College of Arts & Sciences; and Shivani Mahendra Patel, Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, College of Business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.