Roe graduates with honors
BELLINGHAM — Cabot W. Roe recently graduated with honors from the Physical Therapist Assistant Program at Whatcom Community College in Bellingham, Washington. A 2015 graduate of Columbia High School in White Salmon, he is the son of Bob and Johanna Roe of Willard, Wash.
Local student makes the dean’s honor list
TROY, N.Y. — Henry Jones of Hood River, who is studying physics, has made the dean’s honor list for the spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.
Rensselaer’s dean’s honor list is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed 12 or more credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average or better for that term.
Gorge students graduate from MSU
BOZEMAN — Montana State University recently announced its list of graduates for spring 2023. Ceremonies were held May 12 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman. Students with two asterisks after their names (**) graduated with highest honors, having earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.7. Undergraduate students graduating with honors — a cumulative GPA between 3.25 and 3.69 — have a single asterisk (*) after their names.
Arlington: Jaxson Bishop*
Condon: Margaret Campbell**
Hood River: Josie Petersen**
