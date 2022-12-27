The Dalles Lions Club will be picking up Christmas trees Jan. 7. It is the club’s 50th year doing the fundraiser, which helps residents dispose of their trees and raises money for club projects. More than $80,000 has been raised by the project over the years, said Bill Hamilton, second from right, who has organized the tree pick-up for many years. The Dalles Waste Connections Inc./The Dalles Disposal partners with the Lions on the project, providing drivers and equipment during the pickup. Residents are asked to place their trees at the curb for pickup, and volunteers will remove the tree and leave a door hanger for donation. Do not leave donations at the curb. Pictured above are, left to right, Tim Lambert, Priscilla Matheus, Denise Vega, Bill Hamilton and Justin Scott.
