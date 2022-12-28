Tracks to 26 freshman 2022

This fall marked the 10th year for “Tracks to ‘26,” a project following six students from kindergarten to graduation. Pictured are, from left, From left are Jess Aubert, Jack Miller, Diego Garcia, Sophie Rodriguez, Nicholas Tuttle, and Jayden Evans.

 Kirby Neumann-Rea photo
Tracks to 26 Logo-01.tif

This fall marked the 10th interview with each of the Tracks to ’26 students. We published the first conversations with them in spring of 2014, as kindergartners, when they attended six different schools, and have spoken each November since that year, grades one through nine.

Our annual Tracks to ’26 interviews with six Hood River County youths will run through their high school graduation year, 2026. All six are studying in the same school, for the first time. They are ninth-graders at Hood River Valley High School — an experience all say they are enjoying.

Sophie Rodriguez.jpg

Sophia Rodriquez

 
Nicholas Tuttle.JPG

Nicholas Tuttle

 
Jayden Evans.JPG

Jayden Evans

 
Diego Bustos

Diego Bustos
Jess Aubert.JPG

Jess Aubert
Jack Miller.JPG

Jack Miller