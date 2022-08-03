Louise Palermo

Writer Louise Palermo and poppies from the Stonehenge Memorial project.

As of July 10, I am a 67-year-old woman actively working as Curator of Education at Maryhill Museum of Art.  Often the first question I’m asked is about retirement. Let’s set aside the age-bias to focus on the most important aspect of my first sentence. I am actively working in a career that, while sometimes challenging, is soul-fulfilling and rewarding. It speaks to the saying, “find a thing to do that you love and you’ll never work a day in your life!” I’ll add that you will also not think about retirement a day in your life, as well.

Like many people my age, my younger years were spent at home raising my children and supporting my spouse’s career. When my marital status and life changed in my 40’s, I used my many volunteer positions to fill out my resume and landed my first museum job.  (My volunteer track record and a can-do spirit!) This entry-level job was challenging and physical, but also gave me insight into the potential for museum education to enrich my own life and others’! I carried this thought to the many job interviews that followed (where I had to prove age was a number and not a measure of success or failure). Some couldn’t get past the gray hair. Others gave me opportunities.

Louise Palermo Wing Walking

Louise Palermo celebrates her 65th birthday wing-walking over the Puget Sound.