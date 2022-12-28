The Bingen City Council denied a conditional use permit application submitted by Jonathan Cohen with The Society Hotel that would have enabled the company to build an eight-unit residential building for its workforce on the corner of Cedar and Humboldt streets.

Councilors voted 4-0, with one absent, to reject the application on the basis that the project, sited at 210 N Cedar St., would not fit within the municipal codes allowable conditional uses within the R-1 (single-family residential) zone.