Broken. Troubled. Bad.
Sadly, these are words some use to describe foster youth who come to The Next Door. But, as we know, these young people are resilient survivors who just need a chance.
When Chris first arrived at The Next Door, he didn’t want to be there. During therapy, he would lay on the floor, his feet in a chair. He was a year behind in school and needed treatment, but mostly he needed to forgive himself and know he was worth fighting for.
After six months in the organization’s therapeutic Klahre House school and in a therapeutic foster home, Chris decided to take the chance that was being given to him. He was no longer written off as another “bad kid;” he was a person. He started sitting in a chair during therapy, paying attention during class, and connecting emotionally with his foster parents.
Eventually, Chris graduated from The Next Door’s program and went on to finish his associate degree. Today, he has a great job and, thanks to the example set by his foster parents, positive relationships with his friends and family. Chris even keeps in touch with his former foster parents and The Next Door team who changed his life forever.
Year after year, youth like Chris come to organizations like The Next Door. This Foster Parent Appreciation Month, thank each and every foster parent you know who has changed the world one youth at a time.
The Next Door, a Gorge-based human services nonprofit founded in 1971, offers 35 programs that serve people at all stages of life. The organization’s therapeutic foster care program accepts referrals from all over the state of Oregon. Through specialized, trauma-informed care, youth ages 6-18 who have emotional, behavioral, and/or medical needs can heal and grow.
If you’ve ever thought about becoming a full-time or part-time foster parent, the time is now. Visit nextdoorinc.org/fosterparent to learn more and submit your application today. Therapeutic foster parents receive tax-free compensation, two paid days off per month, 24/7 on-call support from The Next Door staff, and free training.
