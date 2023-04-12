The Missing Corner

Jeremy Bisson teaches a kayak welding class at The Missing Corner on March 19 using old pieces of kayak plastic and a heat gun.

 Natalie Kramer Anderson photo

The Missing Corner is located in the quiet town of BZ Corner, Wash., near the White Salmon River. Now in its second year of operation, the center aims to bring community members together for small-business markets, create connections and host classes.

From March 19-26, The Missing Corner held its first Broken Kayak Drive. During this campaign, minor boat damage was repaired and plastic from extremely damaged boats was processed. While whitewater kayaks are made from thick high density polyethylene plastic, they eventually crack and become unusable after prolonged use.

The Missing Corner

Volunteer Danielle Peecher holds up a couple pieces of shiny, clean, processed plastic that are ready for transport to the east coast. 
The Missing Corner

Lots of sliced up and processed kayak plastic ready for a new life.