Students and staff from Columbia Gorge Community College teamed up with Columbia Gorge Motors and other volunteers in the year’s final clean-up campaign Saturday, Nov. 13.
Focusing on West Sixth and West Seventh streets, more than 20 volunteers — most of them college students — filled about 20 bags of trash (and a shopping cart) for delivery to Waste Management.
“As November concludes our monthly community cleanups for 2021 — a partnership between The Dalles Beautification Committee and Columbia Gorge Motors — we would like to highlight the impact made throughout town, an accomplishment that could not have been done without the support of our various community co-hosts,” said Tiffany Prince, president of The Dalles Beautification Committee.
“Columbia Gorge Motors is thrilled to have great community partners such as Columbia Gorge Community College willing to step up when asked to help,” said Rachel Carter of Columbia Gorge Motors. “It was heartwarming to see the college president dive right in picking up trash and working with students.
“We have been blown away by the great response we have seen by the town for our cleanups. People are more than willing to lend a hand — sometimes they just need to be asked.”
Community clean-ups take place monthly from March through November on the second Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers meet at Thompson Park. Co-hosts are always welcome.
“While the community clean ups are held during spring, summer, and fall months, our individual efforts of keeping The Dalles clean can be done year-round by picking up trash in your neighborhood or when out on a walk, picking up after your pet, and ensuring you leave parks cleaner than when you arrived,” Prince added.
