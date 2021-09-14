The Dalles Kiwanis Club celebrated its second annual “Stuff-the-Bus” project recently. The three-day event in late August produced enough school supplies to literally fill a bus on loan from the local school district.
Kiwanian Helen Elsmore organized the project and reports donations of 4,343 pencils, 540 erasers, 1,874 glue sticks, 669 composition books, 695 packs of filler paper, 706 spiral notebooks, and 275 ring binders.
Also donated were 319 scissors, 60 sport backpacks, 271 highlighters, 414 Post-It-Notes, 743 two-pocket folders, and 439 24-pack crayons.
Elsmore acknowledges major help from Staples, where the bus was located. Corporate donations were received from Northwest Natural Gas, Meadow Outdoor Advertising, and Home Depot. Major gifts from Kiwanis members amounted to $2,000 and smaller amounts were received from club members and the general public. The local Rotary Club donated $300.
Donated funds were used to purchase supplies. All items collected and any money left over is administered by the schools to furnish additional supplies to local school children.
Kiwanis clubs around the world engage in school supply collections. Elsmore borrowed the “Stuff-the-Bus” approach from another club in the organization’s Pacific Northwest District, and thanks members of the local club for adopting the project, donating supplies and money, and taking turns staffing the bus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.