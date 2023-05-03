The American Harmony

The American Harmony, an American Cruise Lines tour boat on the Columbia River, is pictured near Rowena in 2021. 

 Photo courtesy Gary Elkington

THE DALLES — The Dalles City Council voted Monday to enter a long-term docking agreement with American Cruise Lines following a discussion in executive session.

Upon returning to public session, City Manager Matthew Klebes explained that city staff wanted approval to enter a lease and license agreement with American Cruise Line for the cruise ship dock located at Union and First Street. According to Klebes, the agreement will be for an initial five-year term with an automatic renewal to a year-to-year after the first term.