THE DALLES — The Dalles City Council voted Monday to enter a long-term docking agreement with American Cruise Lines following a discussion in executive session.
Upon returning to public session, City Manager Matthew Klebes explained that city staff wanted approval to enter a lease and license agreement with American Cruise Line for the cruise ship dock located at Union and First Street. According to Klebes, the agreement will be for an initial five-year term with an automatic renewal to a year-to-year after the first term.
Klebes said the lease rate will be $65,000 a year with an annual CPI (consumer price index) increase. Additionally, the agreement includes provisions honoring tribal rights with the dock. The lease also gives American Cruise Line priority scheduling 18 months in advance, but gives provisions for American Empress, allowing them a minimum of four dockings per month, up to 24 hours each.
“We’ve coordinated the lease and license agreement with the city clerk’s office and our legal department, as well as our insurance agent, and we’re confident that this is a solid document,” Klebes said.
According to a press release from American Cruise Lines, the lease “ensures that The Dalles will remain a regular port-of-call for American Cruise Lines ships cruising on the Columbia and Snake Rivers.”
American Cruise Lines will dock under the new agreement for the first time on Sunday, May 7, with American Harmony. According to the release, the company plans to dock in The Dalles at least 60 times this year with each of its five ships. More details will be published on the city’s online calendar, www.thedalles.org/calendar.php, as they are announced.
