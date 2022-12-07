THE DALLES — A new collaborative fundraiser is being launched in the coming weeks that will raise more than $100,000 for local school sports teams and extracurricular clubs in The Dalles and Hood River.

North Wasco County Education Foundation and the Hood River County Education Foundation will sell raffle tickets for a new car. The raffle winner will win a 2023 Toyota Corolla donated by local dealership Columbia Gorge Toyota. The two non-profits will be administering the raffle and helping with marketing.