COLUMBIA GORGE — On Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. while supplies last, more than 1,000 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide are inviting local families to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at each participating TCC and Wireless Zone store.
TCC Hood River is located at 2149 W. Cascade Ave., Ste 104; TCC The Dalles is at 400 Mt. Hood St., Ste 100.
Commented