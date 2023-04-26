HRV Speech Debate

HRVHS students India Hargrave, Ava Moore and Anson Pulk are fundraising their way to the National Speech and Debate tournament in Phoenix June 11-17.

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — Three Hood River Valley High School students have been invited to the National Speech and Debate tournament held June 11-19 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Competing will be sophomore Anson Pulk and junior India Hargrave in Debate, and sophomore Ava Moore for poetry.

HRV speech QR code

Students have set up an e-pledge account (epledgedrive.com/hrvsd2023/pledge/?LgAdGRVZegEBHXxYVn1YQUU-; see QR code), and will be collecting cans and bottles with the Leos Club on Saturday, May 6 in the Rosauers parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon.