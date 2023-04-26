Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — Three Hood River Valley High School students have been invited to the National Speech and Debate tournament held June 11-19 in Phoenix, Ariz.
Competing will be sophomore Anson Pulk and junior India Hargrave in Debate, and sophomore Ava Moore for poetry.
Pulk, Hargrave and Moore are fundraising for the trip, which is not covered by school funds (transportation, room, meals and entrance fees).
“These three young adults are very dedicated,” said parent Chuck Moore. “This is the same week as their school finals and so they will be doing their finals early.”
Students have set up an e-pledge account (epledgedrive.com/hrvsd2023/pledge/?LgAdGRVZegEBHXxYVn1YQUU-; see QR code), and will be collecting cans and bottles with the Leos Club on Saturday, May 6 in the Rosauers parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon.
