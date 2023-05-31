Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
“It took just one swell idea to start this business but it took a community to get it where it is now,” said Debbie Hendrickx, developer and owner of Swell Gelato for dogs, and the 2023 Small Business Administration Nano Business of the Year winner.
Members of Small Business Administration of Oregon presented Hendrickx with the award on April 25 as part of National Small Business Week, which took place from April 30 through May 6. She had been nominated by Columbia Gorge Community College and was selected from numerous applicants representing the greater Portland area.
A nano business is considered to have five employees or less, said Martin Golden, district director of the Small Business Administration’s Portland Office. Each year the office honors a small business, operating for at least one year, that is growing rapidly and poised for even more significant growth in the future.
Founded in 2016 and located in the mixed-use area of The Port of The Dalles, Swell Gelato makes premium and artisan gelato for dogs. All products are crafted by hand per a traditional gelato making process with only natural ingredients consisting of whole fruits, vegetables and creamy coconut milk.
The Swell line consists of six gelato flavors and three gourmet dog food toppers which can be found in more than 500 pet food stores as well as a few grocery stores across 11 states.
“The gelatos are licked frozen straight out of the cup which makes for a soothing and cooling treat,” Hendrickx said. “The food toppers are thawed and then poured over kibble to jazz up their daily meals.”
Upon receiving her award, Hendrickx said, “As a small entrepreneur there is a tendency to keep moving so fast you don’t take time to reflect on what you’ve built. Getting this award made me stop and realize that we really built something special. Our little unique enterprise is making a lot of people smile and a lot of tails wag and that’s swell.”
If you go
Location: 3731 Klindt Drive, The Dalles.
Swell is sold locally at Shannon’s Ice Cream in The Dalles, Dog River Pet Supply, Hood River and Hawkins Cellar Winery in Underwood.
