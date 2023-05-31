Hendrickx demonstrates gelato manufacturing to Martin Golden.jpg

Debbie Hendrickx, developer and owner of Swell Gelato for dogs, demonstrates gelato manufacturing to Martin Golden, district director of the Small Business Administration’s Portland Office. 

 Contributed photo

“It took just one swell idea to start this business but it took a community to get it where it is now,” said Debbie Hendrickx, developer and owner of Swell Gelato for dogs, and the 2023 Small Business Administration Nano Business of the Year winner.

Members of Small Business Administration of Oregon presented Hendrickx with the award on April 25 as part of National Small Business Week, which took place from April 30 through May 6. She had been nominated by Columbia Gorge Community College and was selected from numerous applicants representing the greater Portland area.

Neighbors Henry and Zachary are regulars at Swell Gelato for dogs_.jpg

Neighbors Henry and Zachary are regulars at Swell Gelato.
Martin Golden presents Debbie Hendrickx with SBA Nano award.jpg

Martin Golden presents Debbie Hendrickx with the Small Business Administration of Oregon Nano award.