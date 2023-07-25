WHITE SALMON — On Aug. 3, from 5-7 p.m., Skyline Health and NorthShore Medical Group are offering free sports screenings at NorthShore, located at 65371 Highway 14 in White Salmon.
“Skyline Health is thrilled to partner with NorthShore in bringing this free service to our community,” Skyline Health Chief Executive Officer Robb Kimmes said. “We have collaborated with our local health providers to offer these screenings for more than 15 years and look forward to continuing to work together — delivering the best health care to those we serve.”
