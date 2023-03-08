Skyline Health CEO Robb Kimmes

Skyline Health CEO Robb Kimmes is set to retire later this year.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Skyline Health CEO Robb Kimmes is planning to retire later this year after 37 years in healthcare. He has been the health organization’s chief administrator since 2013.

In an interview last Thursday in Skyline’s downstairs meeting room, Kimmes said he is excited to spend more time doing the activities he loves. He plans to tend to his vineyard at his home in Lyle, and looks forward to skiing on weekdays. As a healthcare professional, he rarely has had the chance to enjoy the quiet slopes.