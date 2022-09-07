Senior News Scott McKay

Ah, the body. The vehicle that used to attract young women with such ease, that could zig-zag through the backfield of the opposing team and catch passes with a single leap; and could stay up all night and still get to class in the morning — on time. Where, my friend, have you gone?

Now, because of your wayward behavior, I have another part-time job: Maintenance man. Unexpected trips to the hospital, doctors testing and poking me while losing any sense of modesty — often finding not an answer but several “it-could-be’s” — and then spending weeks worrying what the “could-be’s” could actually be! Body, you were once an asset and now it’s just “patch, patch, patch.”