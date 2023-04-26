CGN Senior News Scott McKay

I’ve written several times about the six lifestyle behaviors that impact brain health: Exercising regularly, eating right, staying mentally challenged, sleeping well, managing stress, and being social — behaviors that can keep your cognitive engine running smoothly so you can remember where you left that whatchamacallit.

We worry about forgetting names and faces, or at least I do, but can you imagine not forgetting anything? You might make thousands on Jeopardy, but wouldn’t you go nuts?